IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $217.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

