IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

