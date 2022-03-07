IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 739.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.32. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

