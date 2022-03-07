IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $202.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

