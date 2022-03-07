IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,995. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IDEX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDEX by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

