ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 307,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

