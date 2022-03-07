ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.54 or 0.06609640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.16 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047460 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

