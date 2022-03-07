Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $39.18. 167,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

