IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.40. 121,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,993. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

