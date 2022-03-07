I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $94.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $21.15 on Friday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

