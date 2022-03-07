Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

