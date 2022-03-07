Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,080 shares of company stock worth $4,873,940 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.