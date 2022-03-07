Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is $0.25. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($3.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,080 shares of company stock worth $4,873,940. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

H traded down $8.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. 66,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

