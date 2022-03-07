Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 342,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 79,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 171,069.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 179,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.