Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

