Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.16 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.400-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.43. 5,085,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.32. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

