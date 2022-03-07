Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $446.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
