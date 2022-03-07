Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Increased to CHF 55 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.