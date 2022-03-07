HoDooi (HOD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

