Hock Huat Goh Sells 2,030 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00.

CCK stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.62. 63,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,167. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

