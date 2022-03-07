Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.05

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.05 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 140643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

