HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 167.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.