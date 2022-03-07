Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 217,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

