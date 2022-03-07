Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

