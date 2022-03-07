Hillman Solutions Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

