Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,800 ($37.57).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,861 ($24.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,046.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,265.63. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.