HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.
Shares of HEXO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HEXO by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HEXO by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.