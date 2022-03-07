HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HEXO by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HEXO by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

