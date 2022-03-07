Heritage-Crystal Clean’s (HCCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.