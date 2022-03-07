HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.41 ($98.21).

Several analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €2.61 ($2.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.58 ($42.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,444,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

