Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,186. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

