Head-To-Head Survey: SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) vs. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.65% 15.39% 3.79%

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SJM has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SJM and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $967.83 million 3.26 -$389.91 million N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 1.71 $873.86 million $0.31 30.41

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SJM and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4 5 3 0 1.92

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats SJM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

