HC Wainwright Trims Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Target Price to $5.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.