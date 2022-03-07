HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FF opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$215.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

