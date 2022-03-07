Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 462,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 130,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.