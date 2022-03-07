Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.