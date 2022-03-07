Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to report $123.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.44 million and the highest is $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $546.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

HALO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 19,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,249. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after buying an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

