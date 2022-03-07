Hacken Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.60 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.45 or 0.06622255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.25 or 1.00523659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.