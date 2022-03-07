H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several research firms have commented on HNNMY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,865. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

