Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,202 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 72.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE UFI opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

