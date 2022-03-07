Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.