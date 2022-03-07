Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.59 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

