Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 867,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

