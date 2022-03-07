Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and $2.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.71 or 0.06545213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00258431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00720431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00413430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00288229 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

