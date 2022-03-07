Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.70

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.70 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.49), with a volume of 351670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.64).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNC. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £598.18 million and a PE ratio of 24.50.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,529.56).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

