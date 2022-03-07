Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Green Plains Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.