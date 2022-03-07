Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.15. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

