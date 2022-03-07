Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will report $51.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,660. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $832.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

