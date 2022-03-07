Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
GECC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
