Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.