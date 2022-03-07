Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Sells $100,615.80 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:GTN opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Gray Television (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.