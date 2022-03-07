Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Sells $100,615.80 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.