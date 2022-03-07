Gradient Investments LLC Sells 802 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

